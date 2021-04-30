Feeling at home in Delhi, MI take on CSK (Preview: Match 27)

Adv.

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night.

MI, who seem to have rediscovered their mojo on a batting-friendly surface in Delhi after the Chennai leg saw them lose three of their five matches, will be tough competitors for CSK who are on top of the table at the moment.

The Chennai franchise has won five out of its six matches and looks a very strong unit. MI have won three and lost three matches.

However, the biggest concern for MI will be the opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The India-South Africa duo has given CSK solid starts in the recent matches, providing a solid platform.

MI would hope their strong bowling attack led by pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah would be able to provide early breakthough and expose the CSK middle-order that hasn’t looked solid.

For CSK, handling MI’s strong batting line-up would be a tough task.

With matches shifting to Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the pitch is batting-friendly, the MI middle and lower order will find stroke-play easy with the ball coming onto the bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma had said after the last match that the pitch is conducive to their style of play.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M. Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff.

