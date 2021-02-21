ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Feeling is surreal: Yadav after getting India call-up

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday tweeted a picture of himself at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai a day after he was selected in the 19-man squad for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

“The feeling is surreal,” said Yadav in the tweet with an Indian flag emojee. Yadav’s Mumbai Indians teammate, Ishan Kishan, who hammered a record-setting 94-ball 173 (19x6s, 11x4s) in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Saturday, also got a call up for the England series, along with Rajasthan Royals spin-bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

Yadav was earlier ignored for India’s T20I series in Australia last year in a decision that was criticised by a number of former cricketers and fans. Yadav had enjoyed a stellar season with the Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the Australia series, scoring 480 runs at an average of 40 and helping his team to a fifth IPL title.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s T20I series against England will be played from March 12 to 20 in Ahmedabad. The two sides are currently locked in a four-match Test series which is tied 1-1 after two matches. The third will be a day-night Test and will be played in Ahmedabad from February 24.

–IANS

rkm/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAdriatic Pearl boxing: Vinka, Sanamacha win gold medals (Lead)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Took us an hour to get used to size of new Motera stadium: Pandya

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (IANS) India's star cricketers took about an hour to get used to the size of the newly refurbished Sardar Patel...
Read more
Sports

No criticism of 2nd Test pitch from our point of view: Broad

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) England players don't have any issue with the pitch that was laid out for the second Test against...
Read more
Sports

Vaughan takes veiled swipe at Chennai pitch with image of Pak stadium

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared a picture of a cricket stadium in Pakistan's Gwadar while taking a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Adriatic Pearl boxing: Vinka, Sanamacha win gold medals (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Budva, Montenegro, is proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Indian youth boxers as they...

Hajilol, Sonika clinch National Cross Country titles

Bagan on brink of clinching top spot, face top-4 chasing Hyderabad...

Took us an hour to get used to size of new...

Expect Motera's new wicket to help spinners: Rohit

Bahrain signs host city contract for Asian Youth Para Games

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021