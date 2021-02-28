ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Feels like my first international event: Dani

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) As the international table tennis tournaments kick-off for the 2021 season with the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha, India’s paddler Mudit Dani will take on Finland’s Olah Benedek in the the first round of men’s singles qualification on Sunday.

Coming after a long lay off away from the sport due to pandemic, the Doha tournament will be a different experience for all the players as they resume playing at international circuit.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to restart over here. I feel the same butterflies in my stomach when I played my first ever senior tournament. Though this time I’m more prepared. And it’s a surreal feeling to be back here where I played the tournament [Qatar Open] just before the pandemic hit the world,” 22-year-old Dani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dani said that he worked on his technique and fitness during the lockdown. “The break gave me an opportunity to work a lot on strength training, technique, body movements and physical aspects. I also worked on my third-ball technique and service receive. That is something I look forward to seeing how it works out in the game,” said Mudit. The third-ball attack is a trick players use to gain points while serving through utilising the return ball.

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee are among the 13 Indians who will be seen in action at the WTT Contender Doha.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKTR appeals to BCCI to include Hyd as IPL venue
Next articleBat has to be 1st line of defence on such wickets: Vengsarkar (Interview)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

U-14 Talent Series tennis: Kothapalli, Sushmita win singles titles

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli and Sushmita Ravi won the boys' and girls' singles titles, respectively, in the Tattvam KSLTA Under-14...
Read more
Sports

Covid helped me tame home conditions: TT national champ Gnanasekaran

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) A day after winning the national men's single table tennis title by outplaying seasoned Achanta Sharath Kamal...
Read more
Sports

KSLTA u-14 Talent Series tennis: Venkatesh, Meghana upset top seeds

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Venkatesh Subramanya and Meghana G.D. stunned the top seeds in the boys' and girls' categories respectively to enter the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bat has to be 1st line of defence on such wickets:...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Apart from dominating England in their own backyard, with three centuries at Lord's alone, former India captain...

KTR appeals to BCCI to include Hyd as IPL venue

Bayern return to winning ways, beat Cologne 5-1

It hurts: Langer on emotional toll as Aus head coach

Abs of a boxer: Vijender hails Rahul's fitness

I'm all for it: Lyon on Ind vs Eng 3rd Test...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021