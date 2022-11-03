Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev complete ATP Finals field

Paris, Nov 3 (IANS) The singles field for the 2022 ATP Finals is completed after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev on Wednesday claimed remaining two spots for the season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November13-20.

Four of this year’s singles competitors – Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev – have reached No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Medvedev have previously won the ATP Finals. Five-time champion Djokovic can tie Roger Federer’s record of six season finale triumphs.

There is also a surge of rising stars at the year-end championships, with six of the eight competitors – excluding only Djokovic and Nadal – aged 26 or younger. All six of those players have previously qualified for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas is the only player who has won the 21-and-under season finale and the ATP Finals in back-to-back years (2018-2019). Alcaraz will attempt to match the feat this year.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said, “The Nitto ATP Finals celebrates the best of the best in our game. Everything’s on the line for the players, whose remarkable achievements this season have earned them a chance to compete for its final title. Over more than 50 years this special event has created unique and unforgettable experiences for millions of fans, both in the arena and around the world. We’re thrilled to see the Nitto ATP Finals continue its incredible story in Turin this season.”

Five of the eight doubles slots in ATP Finals have also been secured. Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic and Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios have qualified.

This year’s Nitto ATP Finals will award a record $14.75 million in prize money. If the champion at this year’s tournament lifts the trophy without losing a match, he will earn more than $4.7 million, the largest prize money for an individual player in the history of tennis.

This will be the second edition of the ATP Finals in Turin. The draw is set to take place on Thursday, November 10.

–IANS

