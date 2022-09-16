FIA appoints Natalie Robyn as their first-ever CEO

Paris, Sep 16 (IANS) The FIA has appointed Natalie Robyn to be the Federation’s first-ever CEO, the governing body of world motorsport said in a statement on Friday.

Joining the FIA in the near future, American-born Natalie is a leading international executive with over 15 years of experience in both the automotive and financial sectors. Before joining the FIA, she has held a variety of senior management positions at reputed companies.

In this new role, she will be responsible for the successful operation and financial performance of an integrated and aligned FIA administration, as well as driving the overall strategy to deliver the leadership’s vision of reforming the Federation.

Natalie will also develop new commercial growth plans to increase and diversify t’e FIA’s revenue streams, ensuring financial stability to provide more resources for our Members.

Commenting on her appointment, Natalie Robyn said, “I am delighted to be appointed the first-ever CEO of the FIA at such an important and exciting time for the Federation. I look forward to working with members, the senior leadership team and the President to deliver their vision of reform and growth with the involvement of all staff.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, “The appointment of Natalie Robyn as our first-ever CEO is a transformative moment for our Federation. Her extensive experience and leadership will be crucial to improving our finances, governance and operations.

“She has a proven track record of delivering diversification and growth, as well as developing executive leadership capabilities which will be an extremely valuable asset to the FIA and our members and I welcome her to the team”

