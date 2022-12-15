FIFA World Cup: Theo Hernandez remembers injured brother Lucas as France reach final

Doha (Qatar), Dec 15 (IANS) France left-back Theo Hernandez was one of his country’s heroes as the French national side beat Morocco 2-0 in their semifinal to book a meeting against Argentina in Sunday’s final.

The defender, who gave away a penalty against England in Saturday’s quarterfinal, on Wednesday night, put France ahead in just the fifth minute with a left-foot volley at the far post.

France now have the chance to become the first side since Brazil to win consecutive World Cups.

“It’s incredible. Playing two finals in a row is incredible,” said Hernandez.

“We did a great job, it was tough,” he said of a game where Morocco had France on the back foot for long periods, before looking ahead to Sunday.

“The final against Argentina, we know it’s going to be a great match, we’re going to work hard to win this final,” he said.

The defender also had words for his brother Lucas, who had to abandon the World Cup after breaking a knee ligament just nine minutes into France’s first group match against Australia.

“I am really thinking about my brother, I hope he will be there. It’s incredible, I’m going to enjoy it with my family, all the players, and the coach too,” he concluded.

–IANS

bsk