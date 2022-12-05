FIFA World Cup: We respect for Morocco, but will not change style, says Spain's Enrique ahead of clash

Doha (Qatar), Dec 5 (IANS) Spain coach Luis Enrique promised that his side would not underestimate Morocco in their World Cup last-16 tie in the Education City stadium on Tuesday.

Spain goes into the match after a 2-1 defeat to Japan, while Morocco qualified after topping a group that contained Croatia and Belgium, conceding just one goal in three games.

“Morocco is a great team, they played really well and topped their group. We know what they can do and we won’t be overconfident,” he said in his pre-game press conference.

“They have a very strong midfield and they will try and pressure to stop us having the ball as they know that is how we like to play,” added the Spain coach.

“We always watch our rivals’ games and they played really well in all of theirs. They are a physical side, but they also have a lot of quality, with players in the elite, who will look to surprise us,” continued Enrique, who nevertheless, is unwilling to compromise his side’s passing game.

“I am very comfortable with our style. I enjoy it as we have the ball and I enjoy that. It’s true that it didn’t go as we would have wanted against Japan, but we are looking forward to having the ball against Morocco tomorrow,” said the coach.

Enrique added that the defeat against Japan came at the right time, reports Xinhua.

“We still got through the group in second place. I have put Spain down to win the World Cup in the sweepstakes and we are all convinced that will happen,” he concluded.

–IANS

bsk