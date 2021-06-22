Adv.
Fifth-seeded Ruud advances, to face Sandgren in second round

By Glamsham Bureau
Mallorca, June 22 (IANS) Norway’s world No. 15 Casper Ruud moved past the 71st ranked Gilles Simon of France 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the second-round at the Mallorca Championships and record his first grass-court victory of the season.

The fifth seed here, Ruud broke the Frenchman’s serve twice and won 80 per cent of his first-service points to advance at the grass-court event in Spain. The 22-year-old will play Tennys Sandgren next after the American overcame world No. 69 Spaniard Jaume Munar 7-6(3), 7-5.

World No. 29 Karen Khachanov of Russia fought past French qualifier Lucas Pouille 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-4 in two hours and 17 minutes. The Russian hit 13 aces and won 42 per cent of the points on Pouille’s second serve to set up a clash with Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the second round.

Lopez, who has won four of his seven ATP Tour titles on grass, defeated fellow Spaniard Nicola Kuhn 6-1, 7-6(4). The World No. 90 won 84 per cent of his first-service points and broke Kuhn three times. The 39-year-old will be aiming to record his 500th career win against Khachanov.

Frenchman Corentin Moutet also advanced as he beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 6-2 in 88 minutes. The World No. 85 did not face a break point against the South African and will meet top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Italian Stefano Travaglia defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 7-5, 7-6(4), and Slovakian qualifier Lukas Klein overcame world No. 41 Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6(2). Former world No. 35 Jiri Vesely beat Salvatore Caruso of Italy 7-6(2), 6-2 to also move through on Monday.

