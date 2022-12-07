Final decision on next year's IOC Session in Mumbai after completion of IOA elections

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday decided to wait till the completion of the elections for governing body of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) before taking a final decision on India’s suspension from the Olympic movement and on whether the 2023 IOC Session will take place in Mumbai.

The IOC had issued a “final warning” to India over recurrent internal disputes and governance issues within the NOC, which have caused delays in the holding of the NOC quadrennial elections that should have taken place in December 2021.

On Tuesday, the EB received the latest report on the situation and the latest developments including the information that elections would be conducted on December 10.

“The EB took note of the significant progress made over the past few weeks to implement the agreed roadmap, including the adoption of the revised IOA Constitution aimed at improving its internal governance – in close coordination with the former judge appointed by the Supreme Court of India to monitor the whole process – and in line with the IOC EB directives and decision taken in September,” the IOC said in a statement after the EB meeting.

“The EB will wait until the very last step of the process (i.e. the IOA elections, to take place on 10 December) is duly completed, and delegates to the IOC administration the task of confirming the IOC’s position after the IOA elections, and subsequently confirming whether the 2023 IOC Session will take place in Mumbai,” the statement said.

Legendary athlete PT Usha has filed her nomination for the post of IOA president during the elections to be held on December 10.

In its meeting on September 8, the IOC EB had decided to postpone the IOC Session due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023 until September or October 2023.

