Final playoff spot up for grabs as Goa face Hyderabad (Match Preview 109)

ADVERTISEMENT

Margao (Goa), Feb 27 (IANS) FC Goa face Hyderabad FC in a virtual play-off match that will decide which team takes up the last of the top four spots in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium here on Sunday.

With 30 points, Goa are in pole position and need just a point to seal a fourth-place finish. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have no choice but to chase a win as they trail Goa by two points.

Coach Juan Ferrando stated that his team won’t play for just one point, but three. “Every game you have pressure. The mentality of this club is to get three points every game. Of course tomorrow we need three points, it’s because the mentality of this club is high,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goa have been one of the most feared sides in the competition and their attacking prowess has earned them crucial points. However, their defensive abilities are questionable with the club conceding 23 goals. Despite this, they are unbeaten in their last 12 matches.

Ferrando’s side have made a habit of scoring late in games and have grabbed crucial points this way.

“We want to play in attack mode because we need to win. We have the same plan. If we are winning 1-0, our mentality will be to get the second goal. If they score against us, we go to get the goal to make it 1-1 and then go to score the second. I am happy and with this mentality, it’s possible to improve this team,” Ferrando said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez said that the match will be “like a final”.

“I think the mood has been good from the first day and it’s like a knockout clash as the team which wins will continue in this competition. More or less, it is like a final. It will be a tough game,” he said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma