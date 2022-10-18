Finch and team-mates won't get overawed playing in front of home crowd: Gilchrist

Melbourne, Oct 18 (IANS) Legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist is confident T20I skipper Aaron Finch and his squad will not get overawed by expectation from the home crowd when they begin their ICC T20 World Cup title defence against New Zealand on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Finch’s side have struggled of late with the side losing the away T20I series to India and the home series to England recently. They have lost three of their last four T20s, including a six-run loss to India in a warm-up game at Brisbane on Monday. Finch’s return to form with a superb 76 in the warm-up game against India, though, is a huge positive for the side.

Gilchrist, the former Australia wicketkeeper-batter, believes the team has the wherewithal to successfully navigate the tough competition.

“I think he’s (Finch) experienced enough and calm enough, and just that consistency of Aaron Finch’s character, I don’t think he’s going to be overawed by this situation,” Gilchrist said on SEN’s Whateley on Tuesday.

“He leads that team so well in partnership with his very good friend Andrew McDonald as coach. I think the leadership group of that team will be able to keep everything settled and focused. There’s enough skill and experience in that team that they won’t be unsettled by any part of this tournament.

“I don’t think the situation is going to overawe this cricket team or Aaron Finch,” added Gilchrist.

The Australians while losing quite a few white-ball series, have the experience of playing several teams going back to June, with games in Sri Lanka, against New Zealand at Cairns, India and the series against Jos Buttler’s England.

While Finch has been quoted as saying the busy schedule has left the players fatigued, Gilchrist feels the team’s motivation will be very high in the T20 World Cup.

“The timing of this might work in Australia’s benefit, although we’ve heard Aaron Finch say they’re tired,” he added. “I understand that too because they did have a very hectic schedule flying up to northern Australia, then to India, then back.

“But I think even these few days this week they’ll freshen up and they will not be lacking in motivation to play well come Saturday. A number of players have been a part of a successful home World Cup previously, so they’ll draw on that experience.

“It’s really important from an Australian point of view that they get off to a positive start (against New Zealand on October 22). Two of the three — England, New Zealand and Australia — will go through and one will miss out. You suspect it will come down to the matchups in those respective games. To get going in a positive manner is going to be vitally important. For the tournament, it’s already sold out, there’s a real buzz around what lies ahead,” added Gilchrist.

–IANS

akm/