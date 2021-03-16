ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Find questions on ODI, T20I return laughable: Ashwin

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin said that he finds questions about his comeback to ODI and T20Is “laughable” as he is at peace with himself where he is in his international career. Ashwin is an integral part of the Indian Test team but has not played a limited overs match in international cricket since July 2017 despite being a regular in the Indian Premier League.

“A lot of times people tell these lines on leadership forums that ‘you need to compete with yourself. But I have definitely found the balance and learned in life about how I must be competing with myself and be at complete peace when I am doing that,” Ashwin told India Today.

“Because when some of these questions are asked about my ODI return, T20I return, white-ball dreams, and all these things, I find those questions are really laughable because I am totally at peace and extremely happy with the life I am leading right now,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recently concluded Test series against England, Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

“That given an opportunity anywhere, I would make a game-breaking performance which I am almost certain about because of the space I find myself in,” said Ashwin.

“What questions people have to ask, what opinions people have, I am not worried about at all. As of now, every single game I play out there in the park, I want to leave a smile on my face and everybody else’s,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLooking forward to playing with Smith in DC: Vinod
Next articleNimrat Kaur asks fans how they like their coffee
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...
Read more
Sports

Punam moves into top 20 in ODI rankings, Lee moves to No.1

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India's Punam Raut moved into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) women's ODI rankings for...
Read more
Sports

UAE players Naveed, Anwar banned by ICC for 8 years

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai March 16 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned from all cricket for eight...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture with six stars while picturising a song 'pyar ki Ganga bahe' on communal harmony

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates