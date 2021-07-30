Fingers Crossed for Sindhu, Panghal & Atanu on July 31

Adv.

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) If you’ve been following the Olympic action, here’s what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Saturday, July 31.

Archery

7:18 a.m. Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations – Atanu Das v. Takaharu Furukawa (Japan); 12:00 noon Men’s Individual Quarterfinals (if Atanu qualifies); 1:00 p.m. Men’s Individual Bronze & Gold Medal Match (if Atanu qualifies).

Athletics

6:00 a.m. Women’s Discus Throw Group A Qualifications – Seema Punia; 7:25 a.m. Women’s Discus Throw Group B Qualifications – Kamalpreet Kaur; 3:40 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Qualifications Group B – M. Sreeshankar.

Boxing

7:30 a.m. Men’s Flyweight Round of 16 – Amit Panghal v. Yuberjen Rivas (Colombia); 3:36 p.m. Women’s Middleweight Quarter-Final – Pooja Rani v. Li Qian (China).

Badminton

2:30 p.m. Women’s Singles Semi-Final – P.V. Sindhu v. Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei).

Sailing

8:35 a.m. Men’s 49er Race 10, 11 & 12 – K.C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar.

Shooting

8:30 a.m. Women’s Rifle 3 Position-Tejaswani Sawant & Anjum Moudgil; 12:30 p.m. Women’s Rifle 3 Position Final (if the duo qualifies)

Equestrian

5:00 a.m. Eventing Dressage Session 3 – Fouaad Mirza; 2:00 p.m. Eventing Dressage Individual Day 2 – Fouaad Mirza.

Watch all this action live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony SIX SD & HD (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Doordarshan will also show Olympics on its territorial and DTH services.

–IANS

bsk/srb