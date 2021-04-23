First get your maiden ton, then show generosity: Kohli to Padikkal

Adv.

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli revealed his mid-pitch conversation with fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal as the youngster neared his century against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night. Kohli said he had to convince the left-hander to go for his 100 even though he wanted the skipper to finish off things quickly.

“We spoke about it (on the 100). He told me to finish it off, I told him to get to it first. He said many will come, I told him you tell me that after you get the first one. He deserved to get the three-figure mark,” said Kohli.

“I want him to build from here and really help the team. He deserved to get the hundred today, flawless innings,” added Kohli.

Towards the end of the match, Kohli could have finished off but he chose to give strike to Padikkal to enable him to reach his hundred.

RCB needed 16 to win and Padikkal had to get nine out of those to reach his century.

“It was an outstanding innings, he (Padikkal) batted really well for his first season last time as well. There was a bit of criticism of him about not accelerating after early start. This was the best way to put it to rest. Great talent, great one to look forward in the future. I had the best seat in the house,” said Kohli.

Padikkal had made 473 runs in 15 matches in the last IPL season at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 124.8. He followed that up with over 700 runs in Vijay Hazare one-dayers.

