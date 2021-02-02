ADVERTISEMENT
Flamengo beat Sport to keep pressure on leaders

By IANS
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 (IANS) Defending champions Flamengo kept pressure on leaders Internacional with a 3-0 victory at Sport Recife in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Gabriel Barbosa on Monday put the visitors ahead with a simple tap-in after Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s cross from the left side of the penalty area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bruno Henrique doubled the lead with a first-time effort after Arrascaeta’s long-range attempt ricocheted off two Sport defenders.

Former Fiorentina striker Pedro then came off the bench to score in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Flamengo secured their 18th win of the campaign.

The Rio de Janeiro giants remain second, four points behind leaders Internacional, with four fixtures remaining in the season.

Sport are 16th in the 20-team standings as they struggle to avoid relegation to the Serie B.

