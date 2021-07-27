Focus on Shaw, Yadav as India look to seal series (Preview, 2nd T20I)

Adv.

Colombo, July 26 (IANS) India will aim to seal the T20 International series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Tuesday.

India have already won the ODI series 2-1.

Two members of the Indian team in Sri Lanka, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, will be travelling to England immediately after the series and it will be interesting to see if the team management comprising skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid play the two or bench them, allowing them to focus on the Test series in England.

Both Shaw and Yadav have scored runs in these white-ball games in Sri Lanka with the latter scoring a half-century in the second T20 International and helping India win it.

The Indian team will again bank on its spin prowess with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal being the key in middle-overs. Chahal was well supported in Sunday’s T20I by leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who picked one wicket on his international debut.

The Sri Lankans, however, have a lot to mull over. Missing some of their key batsmen who have been suspended for breaching Covid-19 rules, they need at least three of their batsmen to fire together in one match.

While Charith Asalanka made 44 off 26 balls, he could not find support from any other batsman as the Sri Lankans came closer to the target.

–IANS

kh/