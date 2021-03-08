ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Football Delhi starts 'Gift A Ball' drive for poor girls

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) To celebrate International Women’s Day with a specific purpose and impact football development in Delhi, Football Delhi on Monday launched ‘Gift A Ball’ campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex here.

During the launch event, dignitaries and members of Football Delhi gifted footballs to more than 200 girls present on the occasion from underprivileged families.

The objective of the campaign is to promote football among girls, especially among underprivileged background. This initiative will also attempt to encourage football loving population in India to gift balls and turn this as a movement where gifting footballs to girls becomes a trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former India captain Baichung Bhutia said that it was a great opportunity to launch #GiftABall Campaign on International Women’s day.

“Over the years, we have seen many positive changes in Delhi and it is one of them. I wish all the players to do well in future,” he said.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said developing women’s football in Delhi is one of the top priorities for the association.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanted to celebrate International Women’s Day with a message which would encourage more girls to play football and with this campaign, we wanted to reinforce our commitment towards women’s football. We are targeting to gift 5,000-10,000 footballs and we urge everyone to be part of this campaign and support us to make more girls play football,” he said.

Football Delhi also launched a crowd funding campaign from Monday to fund the ‘Gift A Ball’ initiative. Funds generated from the crowd funding will be used entirely to gift footballs to underprivileged girls. For crowd funding campaign Football Delhi is using ‘Fuel A Dream’ platform as it is one of the most transparent platforms for crowd funding campaigns.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launched the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSeeds tumble at AITA under-18 National Ranking tennis
Next articleIndian men beat Britain 3-2 in final hockey match
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

realme Watch S: Affordable yet stylish

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Vivek Singh ChauhanNew Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country....
Read more
Sports

I-League: NEROCA begin quest for survival against Indian Arrows

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 5 (IANS) Tenth-placed North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA) will start their quest to survive the drop in this...
Read more
Sports

Bhutia's football school starts talent hunt in Delhi-NCR

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) BBFS Residential Academy, a flagship initiative of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), announced that it will be conducting trials...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

WTT Star Contender: Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra in 2nd rd

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Doha, March 8 (IANS) Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manika Batra started their campaign at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...

6-member archery team picked for World Cups

Indian men beat Britain 3-2 in final hockey match

Seeds tumble at AITA under-18 National Ranking tennis

South Africa names teams for new domestic cricket structure

Senior men's, women's weightlifting nationals deferred

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021