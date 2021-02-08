ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Football Delhi to begin competition calendar from March 15

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Football Delhi has decided to start the competitions from March 15 with Senior Division League in order to meet the deadline for nominating clubs from the national capital to National 2nd Division League.

Women’s league will kick off from March 25, followed by Corporate Futsal League in April.

The new season 2021-22 will kick start in June 2021 with a Delhi Cup, a knock-out competition, open to all affiliated clubs of the association, followed by C-Division League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association had suspended all its activities on March 15 last year due to Covid-19 pandemic and thus exactly after a year local competitions will be resumed in Delhi following covid-19 protocols.

In the Executive Committee meeting, which took place on Sunday, it was also decided to hold selection trials for Sub-Junior Girls (Under-15) Delhi state team from February 20 in order to start the preparation for National Sub-Junior Championship as girls from this competition will be scouted to be part of India U17 Women’s team which would play in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2022, India.

Shaji Prabhakaran, President Football Delhi, said it was important to resume football activities following all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would be a celebration time when we resume our activities on the pitch as players, more than anyone else will be the happiest lot to be back on the pitch with excitement, energy, fun and performance,” said Prabhakaran.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'The Record': Documentary on Australia's journey at 2020 Women's T20 WC
Next articleSanjana Sanghi’s white denim jumpsuit makes for an easy-breezy Brunch outfit
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australian Open on alert as 2nd hotel worker tests positive for Covid

IANS - 0
Sydney, Feb 8 (IANS) A second hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Melbourne on Monday, the same day the Australian Open...
Read more
News

Tamil superstar Suriya is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, is better now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tamil superstar Suriya tweeted on Sunday night to inform that he is undergoing Covid treatment and is better now. "I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19...
Read more
Sports

3rd and 4th round of domestic shooting trials from Monday

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Some of India's leading shooters, including Asian Games 10m air pistol champion and Tokyo Olympics hopeful Saurabh Chaudhary,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Australian Open on alert as 2nd hotel worker tests positive for...

IANS - 0
Sydney, Feb 8 (IANS) A second hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Melbourne on Monday, the same day the Australian Open...

Man City win in Anfield to strengthen lead as rivals all...

Serena, Venus, Osaka cruise into Australia Open second round

'The Record': Documentary on Australia's journey at 2020 Women's T20 WC

1st Test: India all out on 337, England don't enforce follow-on

Tributes flow for tennis great Akhtar Ali

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021