Football referee urinates on field, caught on camera

By Glamsham Bureau
Brasilia, March 12 (IANS) There have been head-butts, fouls and even blood on a football field before, but not urine.

However, all that changed after a football referee was caught on camera relieving himself in the centre circle of the playing field ahead of a local match in Brazil.

Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim peed without pulling his shorts down before the start of the Copa de Brasil meeting between Boavista and Goias on Thursday.

The incident happened while the commentator was introducing him and his fellow linesmen. The commentator had, however, failed to pick it.

The viewers, however, were more sharp and caught urine running down the referee’s leg. Soon the footage went viral on social media.

The video showed the referee loosening his shorts after looking behind his back briefly and urinating close to the match ball. A wet patch was visible on his shorts soon afterwards.

Certain section of local media claimed that Serafim had run out of time to use the toilet in the change room before heading on to the pitch.

While Boavista beat their opponents Goias 3-1, the referee’s act grabbed all the limelight.

–IANS

kh/arm

