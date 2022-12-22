Football transfers: Chelsea eye Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos; Arsenal seek cover for injured Gabriel Jesus

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 22 (IANS) Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos is close to joining English Premier League club Chelsea from local club Vasco da Gama, according to media reports in the South American country.

The parties have agreed in principle to a deal that could see the 18-year-old move to Stamford Bridge in January, Globo Esporte reported.

It added that Chelsea would be willing to pay up to 40 million euros for Santos’ signature.

Santos has scored eight goals in 38 appearances for Vasco since he was promoted from the club’s youth academy in 2021, reports Xinhua.

The Brazil under-20 international has also reportedly attracted the interest of Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking for a replacement for Santos’ compatriot Gabriel Jesus, who will be missing the next few months because of an injury.

Jesus, who had joined the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer and has made a huge impact, scoring five goals and registering six assists in 14 Premier League appearances, suffered a knee injury during the World Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has indicated that they will try to find a replacement for Gabriel Jesus during this January transfer window.

Among the options that Arteta could consider as his replacement is Memphis Depay, who has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona after a great start following his move from Lyon in 2021.

Moussa Dembele is another option as he is looking to rehabilitate himself after his contract negotiations broke down following his transfer from Atletico Madrid to Lyon and rediscovered his form in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Though he is not an out-and-out striker like Gabriel Jesus, American winger Christian Pulisic, who reminded everyone of his worth with one goal and two assists for the United States at the World Cup, after enduring a difficult time at Chelsea.

They could also consider Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, who is in excellent form with six goals and two assists in 13 Premier League appearances. His contract with Palace is set to expire at the end of the season.

–IANS

bsk