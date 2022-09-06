For promotion of indigenous sports, three universities of Rajasthan and IMT Ghaziabad sign MoU

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) In order to develop the sports culture in the country and promotion of traditional sports, three universities of Rajasthan and IMT Ghaziabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In the presence of Rajasthan Governor, Kalraj Mishra, three universities including Mohanlal Sukhadia University Udaipur, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology Udaipur and Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara have signed an agreement with IMT Ghaziabad.

Commenting on the agreement, IMT Ghaziabad director Dr Vishal Talwar said, “It is a matter of pride for Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh that three universities of Rajasthan state have signed MoU with IMT Ghaziabad to conduct research on traditional sports of their state. A study was conducted by Dr Kanishk Pandey, head of the sports centre of IMT Ghaziabad, about the situation in the field of sports and the university decided to go ahead with his work as a result of which this MoU was signed. This research centre has earned many achievements under the leadership of Dr Kanishk Pandey.”

Dr Kanishk Pandey said, “IMT Ghaziabad has been the flag-bearers in promoting the traditional sports. It is believed that sports are only for those who wish to win more medals and this is the main hindrance to the development of sports culture in the country. We need to change this.”

