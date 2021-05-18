Former India opener SS Das named women's team batting coach

Adv.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Former Test opener Shiv Sunder Das was on Monday named batting coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. He has been appointed only for the upcoming seven-match tour of England.

The tour comprises a one-off Test, three One-day Internationals, and three T20 Internationals in June-July.

“This is the first time I have been assigned a job with the India women’s national team, so it’s a quite exciting time for me. I’m really looking forward to it. It will be a good challenge for me because I’ve toured England as a player and played a lot of league cricket,” Das told espncricinfo.com

Former Indian Railways player Abhay Sharma has been named the fielding coach, part of a nine-member support staff headed by chief coach Ramesh Powar.

“Conditions-wise I’m a bit familiar, so it will be nice to add value to the team. My focus is only on the England tour as of now because I’ve come in for the England tour,” Das said.

Das, who has been appointed only for this series, had earlier worked with the India Women’s A team.

The lone Test will begin in Bristol on June 16 and the tour will end with a T20I match on July 15.

–IANS

akm/qma