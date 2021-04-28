Former kabaddi body president Gehlot dies

Adv.

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Janardhan Singh Gehlot, a former president of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), died in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The sports administrator, who was in his 80s, is survived by wife and two sons.

Gehlot was the founder president of the International Kabaddi Federation. He was also president of the AKFI for 28 years. But after he became life president of the AKFI in 2013, the sport was mired in controversy.

Adv.

Kabaddi has benefitted from the professional run league launched in 2014 but the federation had to battle court cases. In 2018, the Delhi High Court removed Gehlot as life president of the AKFI.

The pro-league had raised the profile of individual players but India couldn’t win gold at the [2018 Jakarta] Asian Games for the first time since kabaddi was introduced at the 1990 Asian Games.

The men’s team got bronze while the women’s team got silver. The Indian women’s team had won gold in 2010 when the discipline was introduced at the Asian Games.

Adv.

—IANS

nns/kh