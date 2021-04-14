Former KKR bowling coach Streak banned for 8 years

Adv.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach and Zimbabwe fast bowling great Heath Streak has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for eight years after accepting five charges of breaching its anti-corruption code.

Streak, who was Zimbabwe’s head coach from 2016 to 2018, has been charged of disclosing “inside information in relation to several matches” including the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he was part of KKR’s coaching setup. He has also been charged with leaking inside information during the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the bilateral series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in 2018, and the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) 2018.

Streak has also been charged with “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the Code”, said the ICC.

Adv.

“In particular, he facilitated or attempted to facilitate the introduction of four different players, including a national captain, to someone he knew, or should have known, may have wanted to approach them to provide inside information for betting purposes,” it further said.

Additionally, he has been charged with “failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code including in relation to international matches, matches in the 2017 BPL, the 2018 Pakistan Super League, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 APL” and “obstructing or delaying an investigation”.

Alex Marshall, general manager of ICC’s anti-corruption unit, said that Streak’s offences “did not affect the outcome of any relevant matches”.

Adv.

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation,” said Marshall.

“The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation,” he added.

With 216 Test wickets and 237 ODI wickets, Streak is Zimbabwe’s all-time highest wicket taker in both formats. He made his international debut in an ODI against South Africa in November 1993 and made his last appearance for Zimbabwe in a Test match against India.

Adv.

–IANS

rkm/bg