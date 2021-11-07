Former Mr Olympia Shawn Rhoden dies aged 46

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Former Mr Olympia Shawn Rhoden has reportedly died at the age of 46. According to information received here, the American pro-bodybuilder suffered a heart attack on Saturday.

Among those who joined the outpouring of condolences via social media was retired American bodybuilder Rich Gaspari.

“I am shocked to hear of the passing of Mr. Olympia @flexatronrhoden It’s very sad to hear of his passing,” Gaspari captioned an Instagram post on Saturday.

“He had always been a gentleman towards me. Shawn had one of the most aesthetic physiques in bodybuilding. My condolences to his family. #rip #ripbrother.”

In 2018, he won the Olympia — the Super Bowl of bodybuilding competitions — by defeating seven-time Olympia champion, Phil Heath. He was also the oldest competitor to win the prestigious title at 43.

Rhoden first got into bodybuilding as an amateur during the early 1990s, where he competed on and off throughout the years. In 2010, Rhoden turned pro, finishing 11th in his first Mr Olympia. The following year, Rhoden finished third.

–IANS

cs/akm