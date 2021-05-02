Adv.
Former national selector Kishan Rungta no more

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Kishan Rungta, the former national cricket selector, died at a hospital in Jaipur on Saturday night. He was 88 and was suffering from Covid-19.

Rungta played first-class cricket between 1953 and 1970 for Maharashtra and Rajasthan. He also led Rajasthan.

“He passed away last night (Saturday night) at a local hospital,” Mukund Rungta, his son, told IANS from Jaipur on Sunday.

Rungta’s body will be taken for cremation at around 10.30-11.00 on Sunday morning at Jaipur’s Chandpole crematorium.

–IANS

kh/

