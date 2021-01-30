ADVERTISEMENT
Former players undertake HI's Level 1 Coaching Course

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A host of former Indian international players, which include AB Subbaiah (Arjuna Awardee), Sabu Varkey (Olympian), Davinder Kumar (1998 Senior World Cup), Virender Singh (1997 Junior World Cup Silver Medalist), Dipika Murty (2006 World Cup) and Deepika (Arjuna Awardee, Olympian), have enrolled for the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level ‘1’ Coaching Course 2021, Hockey India said in a statement.

The course started on January 29 and will be conducted until February 1 in New Delhi after which it will be conducted in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 6.

“This the first Coaching Course being conducted on-ground since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March last year. Each of the candidates undertaking the course has to submit a negative Covid RT-PCR test report with the test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the venue of the course,” said HI.

Only those candidates, who have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level ‘Basic’ Coaching Course, have been eligible to take part in the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level ‘1’ Coaching Course 2021.

“I recommend all the young aspiring coaches of India, who want to pick up coaching seriously, to undergo the course. This is where one can learn all the modern techniques from the very experienced national coaches as well as former players, who have undergone FIH level coaching courses,” said Subbaiah.

–IANS

rkm/pgh

