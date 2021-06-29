Former SA cricket team manager Goolam Rajah passes away

Adv.

Johannesburg, June 29 (IANS) Former South African cricket team manager Goolam Rajah, who toured with the team for nearly two decades starting 1992, died of Covid-related complications here. He was 74.

Rajah, who toured with the national team until his retirement in 2011, reportedly battled the virus for nearly two months before succumbing to it.

Several current and former cricketers took to social media to pay their respects to Rajah, who was a pharmacist by profession.

“Truly sad to hear of the passing of Goolam Rajah — a friend and legendary team manager of the Proteas. He was an integral part of my cricketing journey, always professional and treated us as family. Thoughts are with Poppy and family,” former South African pace bowler Shaun Pollock tweeted, along with a picture of him with Rajah.

“Sad news hearing of the passing of Goolam Rajah. What a good man we have lost. Thoughts and prayers to family. RIP my pal,” wrote former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara wrote, “Goolam was an outstanding and gentle person. Got to know him well through the years. He was kind and generous and I have so many wonderful memories of him and the great conversations we had. Condolences to the family may he Rest In Peace.”

–IANS

akm/qma