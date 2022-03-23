Former TT player Jagannath Mohite passes away

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Former national-level table tennis player Jagannath Mohite passed away at his residence, here on Wednesday.

The 68-year old Mohite is survived by his two sons Saurabh and Rohan.

- Advertisement -

Last month, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which was in the fourth stage. For the past couple of days his health condition deteriorated and he finally breathed his last this afternoon, a family member informed.

Mohite was one of the finest top spin players during 70s and 80s and he won many titles in the local TT circuit and also at the state and national level tournaments. He represented Reserve Bank of India and later NABARD in the team events. For Reserve Bank, he had won many team trophies in the company of Vilas Mantri and Ulhas Shirke.

- Advertisement -

He was also a reputed TT coach and has produced many good players. He regularly played at the P J Hindu Gymkhana and MLWB club.

Mohite also participated in Veteran TT tournaments and had also taken part in the Masters’ National events. His last appearance was at the Jaipur Masters’ Nationals in 2018. He was also a member of India seniors (60+) in the South Asian Veterans TT championship in Colombo in 2017.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

avn/cs