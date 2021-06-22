Former Ukrainian athletics coach of India Ogorodnik dead

Adv.

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Ukrainian Yuriy Ogorodnik, who was associated with India as an athletics coach for nearly two decades, died in Kharkiv on Monday. He was 84.

Ogorodnik had multiple stints in India since the early 2000s.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille J. Sumariwalla said Ogorodnik was a friend of Indian athletics and played a role in its evolution.

“I am sad that we have lost a friend of Indian athletics. He made a difference with his approach to training and preparation for competition,” Sumariwalla said.

