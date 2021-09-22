Former West Indies cricketer Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been charged under the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, the world governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

Samuels has been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching four codes of their Anti-Corruption code for Participants of the T10 League (the ‘Code’).

“Samuels has been charged under the breach of Article 2.4.2, which says about failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

“He has also been charged under breach of Article 2.4.3 – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of 750 US Dollar or more, Article 2.4.6 – failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation and Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation,” the statement read.

The former West Indies cricketer has been given a time period of fourteen days, starting from September 21 to respond to the four charges. The ICC also said that it will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

Samuels represented West Indies from 2000 to 2018, playing 71 Test matches, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is. He was also the player of the match in the finals of the 2012 and 2016 men’s T20 World Cup triumphs of West Indies.

–IANS

nr/cs