Former world No.1 Murray blessed with fourth child

London, March 13 (IANS) Former world No. 1 Andy Murray and his wife, Kim Sears, have welcomed the birth of their fourth child.

The couple, who have been married for six years, already have two daughters — five-year-old Sophia and three-year-old Edie, and a one-year-old son Teddy, according to ATP Tour website.

The 33-year-old British star has competed at three tournaments this year, including a runner-up finish last month at the Biella Challenger Indoor 1 on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Last spring, Murray spoke about family life under lockdown as he joined legend Billie Jean King and CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour for a special interview.

“It’s been tough, obviously, tough for everybody just now, but it has also given us the opportunity to spend time — and a lot of time – at home with my family, which with my job and the travelling that we usually do, I don’t usually get that opportunity,” he said.

“That’s been really nice and challenging at times trying to teach and educate my children, which our teachers usually do that for us. It’s been hard, but I’ve enjoyed large parts of it. It’s been quite special to have time with my family.”

Murray also explained the photo he posted of himself wearing a kilt and tiara, a request from his daughters.

“They’ve already got me wrapped around their fingers, so it’s fun. They are the sort of things that you get up to as a dad when you’re at home… when I did put it on they just said, ‘Oh Daddy, you look silly. Take it off.'”

–IANS

qma/