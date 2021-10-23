Formula Woman UK, AutoGuru India to help women make careers in motorsport

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Formula Woman UK has tied up with AutoGuru India to give women drivers in the country an opportunity to win McLaren driving seats next year and help them make a career in motorsport.

The two-day event, to be held at Erda’s Speedway in Vadodara, will see women drivers being assessed on five parameters — driving, go-karting, physical fitness, media, and written test. Three winners from India will progress to the UK leg where they will compete with 47 other women from across 28 participating countries.

After some more rounds of elimination, 12 women will go through to the TV shoot-out episode in February/March 2022, and, following further assessment, six winners will get a chance to compete in the McLaren GT Cup Championship in England.

“The past few years have seen a huge growth in the number of Indian women aspiring to pursue a career (in motorsports). We saw this as an opportunity to partner with Formula Woman to bring a global motorsport competition for women in India. With an emphasis on driving skills and a personality to match, we are on the path to building a pool of Indian women aspiring to pursue a career in motorsport,” said Ativ Shah, CEO AutoGuru India.

Formula Woman is a global motorsport competition from the UK that aims at creating an inclusive community for women in motorsport. The Formula Woman competition is open to those with little or no racing experience and with a current driving licence.

–IANS

akm/