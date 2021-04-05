French Open could be postponed, says France's sports minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin, April 4 (IANS) Next month’s French Open could be postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to France’s Minister of sports on Sunday.

France entered its third national lockdown on Saturday in a bid to halt another surge of Covid-19 cases, which had threatened to overwhelm hospitals across the country, reports DPA.

Professional sporting events are largely exempt from the restrictions, but minister of sports Roxana Maracineanu has suggested the French Open could be put back from its scheduled May 23 start date.

“We are in discussions with them (the French Tennis Federation) to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events,” she told radio station France Info.

“Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports.”

Rafael Nadal won last year’s French Open, which was postponed by four months, to pull level with Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

–IANS

akm/rt