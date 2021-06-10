French Open: Herbert-Mahut face Bublik-Golubev in men's doubles final

Adv.

Paris, June 10 (IANS) Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France will clash with Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan in the men’s doubles final of the French Open.

Home favourites Herbert and Mahut saved three match points to beat Colombian second seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-7(2), 7-6(2), 6-4 in a semi-final match on Thursday.

Bublik and Golubev rallied past Spaniards Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Herbert and Mahut have won all four Grand Slam championships together. This is their opportunity to win a second trophy at Roland Garros, their home turf.

In all, Herbert and Mahut are competing at French Open for the sixth time. They are now one match away from becoming the first French team to emerge champions twice on home turf.

The only other home favourites to lift the trophy were Henri Leconte and Yannick Noah in 1984 and Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin seven years ago, in 2014.

On Thursday, Cabal and Farah, who have made the French Open semi-finals four times as a pair, held three match points when the Frenchmen were serving at 3-5 in the second set. The Colombians were then broken in the next game when serving for a spot in the final.

–IANS

