French Open: Tsitsipas enters maiden Grand Slam final

Paris, June 11 (IANS) World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece entered his maiden Grand Slam singles final when he defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany from being 0-2 sets down in a semi-final match to clinch a nerve-wracking deciding set.

The 22-year-old needed five match points to complete a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 win over world No.6 Zverev in three hours and 37 minutes.

Tsitsipas broke a three-match losing streak in major semi-finals to improve his ATP tour-leading match record to 39-8 this year.

