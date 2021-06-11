Adv.
French Open: Tsitsipas enters maiden Grand Slam final

By Glamsham Bureau
Paris, June 11 (IANS) World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece entered his maiden Grand Slam singles final when he defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany from being 0-2 sets down in a semi-final match to clinch a nerve-wracking deciding set.

The 22-year-old needed five match points to complete a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 win over world No.6 Zverev in three hours and 37 minutes.

Tsitsipas broke a three-match losing streak in major semi-finals to improve his ATP tour-leading match record to 39-8 this year.

–IANS

akm/qma

