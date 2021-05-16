Frenchman Quartararo bags Le Mans pole

Adv.

Le Mans (France), May 15 (IANS) Frenchman Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP grabbed his third consecutive pole position at Le Mans after the qualifying sessions at the SHARK Grand Prix de France on Saturday.

Quartararo set a time of 1:32.600 sec on his final flying lap to beat teammate Maverick Vinales by 0.081 sec.

Spanish GP winner Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) is also on the front row, while his teammate and World Championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia, will start at 16th.

The day belonged to Quartararo as the Frenchman gave it his all in the final sector to beat teammate Vinales’s time by 0.081s, with a shadowing Miller snatching a late front row as well.

On Sunday, Quartararo and Vinales will be hoping for a dry race after Saturday’s qualifying was marred by rain.

Qualifying results: 1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 1:32.600; 2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.081; 3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.104; 4. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.166; 5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.277; 6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.437; 7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.520; 8. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.550; 9. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.791; 10. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 1.276

–IANS

akm/qma