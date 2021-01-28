ADVERTISEMENT
Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty

By IANS
Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Former India captain and current Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly successfully underwent angioplasty on Thursday and is stable, Apollo Hospital confirmed.

“Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Sr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mondal and Sr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Mr Sourav Ganguly at Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 and two stents were placed,” a statement from the hospital said.

“The procedure was uneventful. Mr Ganguly is stable and under close observation,” the statement added.

Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain on Tuesday night.

The former India skipper had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital on January 2. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.

–IANS

kh/rkm

