ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Ganguly undergoes 2nd angioplasty, 2 more stents implanted (Ld)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Former India captain and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, on Thursday underwent a second angioplasty at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata.

According to the doctors, two more stents have been implanted on Ganguly to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

The former India skipper had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital on January 2. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the Apollo Hospital authorities on Thursday said that Aftab Khan and a team comprising Ashwin Mehta, Devi Shetty, Ajit Desai, Saroj Mandal and Saptarshi Basu successfully performed the angioplasty on Ganguly, and placed two stents.

“The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close medical observation now,” the statement said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited Ganguly at the hospital on Thursday, said, “The operation was successful. I spoke to Sourav and his wife Dona. He is awake and speaking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He reported chest pain on Tuesday night and as he continued to feel unwell even on Wednesday morning, his family members decided to shift him to the hospital. He walked into the hospital through a green corridor. Sources said that Ganguly underwent eco-cardio gram test after he was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had enquired about Ganguly’s health on Wednesday.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sbn/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHave IOC's full support for holding Games: Tokyo Olympics chief
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Value-first Indians to take eGrocery market to $24bn by 2025

IANS - 0
Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Driven by low-priced grocery shoppers, the overall eGrocery market is projected to touch $24 billion (in gross merchandise value)...
Read more
Sports

Don't think Indian pitches will turn from the start: Burns

IANS - 0
Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) England opener Rory Burns said he thinks Indian wickets will be good cricket wickets and won't turn from the...
Read more
Sports

Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Former India captain and current Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly successfully underwent angioplasty on Thursday and is...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Have IOC's full support for holding Games: Tokyo Olympics chief

IANS - 0
Tokyo, Jan 28 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said here on Thursday that they have been guaranteed full support by...

Bengaluru denied win as late goals help Hyderabad snatch 2-2 draw

I-League: Sudeva, RoundGlass Punjab looking to climb up the table

I-League: Churchill face TRAU in top of the table clash

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: TN face Rajasthan, Punjab vs Baroda in...

Top seeds in title clash at KSLTA u-12 Talent Series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021