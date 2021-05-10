Gayle chills out in quarantine, has the 'biggest' burger

Adv.

Male (Maldives), May 10 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ West Indian hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle is known to hit it big both on the field with sixes and off the field with things like burgers.

The 41-year-old batsman posted a video of him eating ‘the largest burger he has held’ here at the Taj Maldives where he is quarantining on way back home to Jamaica.

“This is the biggest burger I’ve hold (held) in my hands. Lobster burger,” Gayle spoke in an Instagram video before sinking his teeth into it while sitting by the poolside. “This burger’s big, man.”

He also posted, “Breaking News: This is the biggest burger the UniverseBoss ever hand! #JumboLobsterBurger #tajmaldives.”

Gayle, who holds the record for most sixes in the IPL (357), was part of the Punjab Kings side this season and had a less-than-fruitful outing by his high standards.

He aggregated 178 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.42 with a highest of 46. His strike rate of 133.83 was also slightly below than the 149.45 career strike rate.

The left-handed batsman hit just eight sixes.

–IANS

kh/