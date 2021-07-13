Gayle going strong at 42

Adv.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Big-hitting West Indies batsman Chris Gayle crossed a milestone — of being the first to get to 14,000 runs in T20 cricket — which proves that neither age, nor a troublesome back that disallows him to move freely on the field, can stop him from hitting massive sixes and quickfire knocks in T20 cricket.

The Jamaican, who will turn 42 in just over two months, still remains the key to West Indies’ fortunes in the T20 World Cup this year.

He powered to a 38-ball 67, hitting seven sixes and four fours, helping his team chase down a target of 142 in the third T20 International against Australia on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India).

The knock helped him become the only batsman to get to 14,000 runs. He has scored these many while playing for 28 teams across the world.

The left-handed opener is also the only batsman in the world to have hit over a 1,000 sixes and over 1,000 fours. He has hit 1,028 sixes and 1,083 fours.

The left-handed batsman is 3,202 runs ahead of Kieron Pollard, who is second placed in the list of run-getters in T20 format.

Gayle has played 430 matches, averaging 37.55 and has scored at a strike rate of 146.06.

He has 22 centuries, which are the most in T20 format. David Warner and Aaron Finch, who have eight, are next best on the list. He also has 87 half-centuries which are five more than David Warner’s 82 in T20 format.

–IANS

