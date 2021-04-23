German Cup final to be played without fans

Adv.

Berlin, April 23 (IANS) The German football federation (DFB) confirmed on Friday that the domestic Cup final on May 13 in Berlin will be played behind closed doors.

The Olympic Stadium will remain closed for fans due to measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the DFB tweeted.

“Due to the currently valid regulations in Berlin, an application for spectator admission is not possible until May 9,” the DFB said.

Adv.

On Thursday, Germany president Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed a national “emergency brake” into law, granting the federal government additional powers to tackle high coronavirus infection numbers, as the country faces a third wave of infections.

All football games in Germany have been played behind closed doors since autumn.

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/sdr/