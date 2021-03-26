ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Germany cruise to 3-0 win over Iceland in WC qualifier

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin, March 26 (IANS) Two quick first-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Kai Havertz paved the way for Germany’s 3-0 victory over Iceland to kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Germans wasted no time on Thursday and opened the score with only three minutes gone when Serge Gnabry teed up Joshua Kimmich’s chip into the box for Goretzka, who volleyed the ball into the top right corner, Xinhua news reports.

Four minutes later, Iceland was already 2-0 behind as Kimmich’s through ball allowed Leroy Sane to assist Havertz, whose well-placed shot into the bottom right overcame goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts should have added more goals to their lead but neither Goretzka nor Havertz was able to seal the brace before the break. Meanwhile, Iceland came close in the 25th minute when German defender Antonio Rudiger deflected Runa Sigurjonsson’s dangerous shot off-target.

Rudiger remained in the thick of things as the Chelsea defender nodded Kimmich’s cross just wide before the break.

After the restart, the hosts failed to pick up the pace whereas Iceland gained a foothold into the game but for all that unmarked Aron Gunnarsson squandered a promising header in the 51st minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany showed no mercy and tripled the lead only five minutes later when Ilkay Gundogan fired home from 20 meters.

Despite a 3-0 deficit, Iceland kept it bowling as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson forced Germany custodian Manuel Neuer into action in the 65th minute.

However, Germany remained in command on the pitch but missed the chance to make four as Gnabry rattled the woodwork with a volley in the 71st minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

German head coach Joachim Low allowed 18-year-old Jamal Musiala to make his international debut in the last 12 minutes as the hosts wrapped up an uncontested opening victory.

With the result, Germany tops Group J followed by Romania, Armenia, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein, and Iceland.

On Sunday, Germany clashes with Romania in the second qualifying game while Iceland travels to Armenia.

“For the greater part, we are satisfied with our performance. We started powerfully and secured a deserved victory,” said Germany head coach Joachim Low.

–IANS

rkm/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShooting WC: India take gold in 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team (ld)
Next articleHina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Drashti Dhami and others who slay like a Bikini Babe
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India eye series win against Morgan-less England (Preview, lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against an England side that will miss captain Eoin Morgan in...
Read more
Sports

CSK to shift IPL preparatory camp to Mumbai from Chennai

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) travel to Mumbai on Thursday to continue with their preparations for the Indian Premier League...
Read more
Sports

CSK sign up Afghan pacer Farooqi as net bowler

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been signed up by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates