Germany forward Timo Werner ruled out of FIFA World Cup with ankle injury

Berlin, Nov 3 (IANS) Germany forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury, his club RB Leipzig confirmed on Thursday

The 26-year-old was withdrawn after 19 minutes of RB Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

“Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022,” the German football club said in a tweet.

The former Chelsea striker, who has returned to form this term, has scored 24 goals in 55 appearances for Germany. Werner was part of the German squad at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Germany’s first World Cup match is against Japan on November 23.

