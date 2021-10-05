HomeWorldSports

Getafe sack coach Michel after poor start to La Liga season

By Glamsham Bureau
Getafe sack coach Michel after poor start to La Liga season
Madrid, Oct 4 (IANS) Michel Gonzalez became the second coach to lose job in La Liga on Monday when he was sacked by bottom side Getafe.

Getafe have taken just one point from a possible 24 with seven defeats and a draw in their eight matches in the current campaign.

That draw came on Sunday when Getafe held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw at home, but it was not enough to save the coach from the sack just eight games into his second spell at the club.

Getafe president Angel Torres had previously defended Michel, but with a sector of the crowd on Sunday again calling for the coach’s dismissal, he finally caved in to pressure.

Former Atletico Madrid and Valencia coach, Quique Sanchez Flores, who also previously coached Getafe, is the current favorite to be named as his replacement.

Earlier in the day, Paco Lopez also paid for a poor start to the current season when he was sacked by third from bottom Levante after just four draws in eight games.

“It really hurts, but I know the world that we move in,” said Lopez who said his goodbye to the club in a press conference in which he was supported by several of the club’s players and his family.

