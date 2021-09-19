Gill and Rana are quality players: KKR mentor David Hussey

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor David Hussey believes openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will “shock the world” with their batting in UAE.

KKR did not have a successful opening leg of IPL 2021 and the reason was the failure of their opening pair.

Gill scored just 132 in the first seven games. His partner Rana was not a lot better, scoring just 201 runs before the season was declared postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in multiple team bio-bubbles.

Hussey pinned his hopes on the duo, calling them the ‘next generation of Indian players’. “They both are quality players, they are determined to do very well for the team and for themselves and they have a taste of international cricket now,” Hussey told ESPNcricinfo.

“I think they are about to shock the world that they are the next generation of Indian players, not just for one or two series but for perhaps a decade, so if they get going look out for them in the IPL.”

The Kolkata franchise is currently placed seventh in the points table. Hussey, however, believes his team can script a turnaround.

–IANS

cs/akm