World Sports

Gill is going to be a bit of a legend: Hogg

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Batsman Shubman Gill has the potential to become “a little bit of a legend” in the future judging by the abilities he showed during India’s recent tour of Australia, says former spinner Brad Hogg.

“He has got all the shots in the book. The thing that impressed me here in Australia was that when the Australians tested him with the short ball, he was prepared to take on the hook shot,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

“He is going to be a little bit of a legend and he is going to be one of the best openers that the world sees over the next 10 years in Test cricket,” said Hogg.

Gill, 21, made his Test debut during the tour in which India recorded a second consecutive 2-1 series win in Australia. He scored 259 runs in six innings at an average of 51.80 and played an integral role in their remarkable win in the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Gill missed out on a maiden hundred by just nine runs on the final day but his fluent 91 helped India on their way to a three-wicket win while chasing a target of 328. It was the first time since 1988 that any team had managed to beat Australia at the Gabba.

–IANS

rkm/qma

Previous articleNarine, wife Anjellia welcome first child
Next articleDravid told me don't bat a lot in the nets: Rahane
