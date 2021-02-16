ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Gill to not take field on Day 4 after blow to left forearm

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India opening batsman Shubman Gill won’t be fielding on the fourth day of second Test against England, the Indian cricket board said on Tuesday. Gill, 21, sustained a blow to his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 and has been taken for a precautionary scan.

“Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won’t be fielding today,” said the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in a tweet.

Gill took the blow while fielding at short leg in the penultimate over the third day’s play bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Dan Lawrence chose to sweep the last ball of the over and Gill took evasive action. The ball ended up hitting him on the left forearm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayank Agarwal has taken the field on the fourth day in Gill’s place.

India are in the driver’s seat in the second Test, Lawrence falling to Ashwin early on the fourth day thanks to some sharp work behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant. While India need just six wickets to win the match, England still need over 380 runs.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWill be awesome to work with 'idol' de Villiers at RCB: Maxwell
Next articleRemain positive, look for runs: Trott on Eng approach
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tearful Madhya Praadesh w-k Naman Ojha quits all domestic cricket

IANS - 0
Indore, Feb 16 (IANS) Former India player Naman Ojha on Monday announced tearful retirement from all forms of cricket in India but remained...
Read more
Sports

Ashwin's experience pays off as he 'ambushes' England

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) It was a coincidence that former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who as a state selector had...
Read more
Sports

Batsman Ashwin's experience pays off as he 'ambushes' England (Lead)

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) It was a coincidence that former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who as a state selector had...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Remain positive, look for runs: Trott on Eng approach

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) England will be looking to be positive and score as many runs as possible on the fourth day of...

Will be awesome to work with 'idol' de Villiers at RCB:...

India to skip Changwon World Cup in April due to Covid...

Tearful Madhya Praadesh w-k Naman Ojha quits all domestic cricket

Ashwin's experience pays off as he 'ambushes' England

Batsman Ashwin's experience pays off as he 'ambushes' England (Lead)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021