ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

'Girl Gang' announced official song of ICC Women's World Cup 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mount Maunganui, March 18 (IANS) Girl Gang, a track by New Zealand singer Gin Wigmore, has been announced as the official song of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. The tournament is set to be hosted in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement in an event on Wednesday at Mt Maunganui Beach with Wigmore skydiving to the beach with the World Cup trophy in her hands.

“When you send a song out to the world you never really know what will happen,” Wigmore said, who when not performing goes by the name Virginia Butler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You do certainly have hopes for it. I guess I had thought it would make a great theme song for something. So when the ICC called I was like ‘heck yeah, that is so cool’. I’m really thrilled. It’s so exciting,” she said.

Wigmore had to work around her fear of heights for the event. “It is legit my biggest fear. But given what Girl Gang stands for, I figured I needed to follow through and take care of some business,” she said.

A punchy, upbeat song, the soundtrack of the World Cup was also the name of a project Wigmore created to coincide with the release of Ivory, her fourth album which was released in 2017 which includes Girl Gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

The essence of the song is celebrating women coming together to “fight against a society that so often pits us against each other and tears us down”.

A mother of two boys, Wigmore admits she is “not all that sporty”. Her memories of the sport are limited to games of beach cricket at the family holiday home in Hahei on New Zealand’s East Coast of the North Island.

“I was kind of the kid who sat over to the side on the bench drawing and writing. So this is actually going to be a really cool journey. I’m really excited about learning all about cricket and the World Cup. From what I’ve seen so far these women are amazing athletes,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally scheduled to be held from February 6 to March 7, 2021, the World Cup was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

–IANS

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKiara Advani: Hair fall is a concern we all face
Next articleMilind Soman, Ankita Konwar star in PETA India vegan fashion lookbook
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.The dancer...
Read more
Sports

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
Read more
Sports

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Onscreen Ram Arun Govil joins BJP, takes dig at Mamata

Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in new post

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in her new social media post. Sunny posted a string of images...

Zayn Malik is a changed man after becoming a dad

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 18 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has opened up for the first time about raising his daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid....

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.The dancer...

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song "Jee karda" for the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badlapur", says the actor was surprised to...

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates