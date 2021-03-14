ADVERTISEMENT
Girls' sub jr hockey: Tamanna hits 5 goals in Haryana's 19-0 win

By Glamsham Bureau
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 13 (IANS) Tamanna Yadav slammed five goals as defending champions Haryana mauled Uttarakhand 19-0 in a Pool A match of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women’s National Championship on Friday.

Tamanna scored in the fourth,18th, 19th, 35th, and 51st minutes to take his team to a landslide win on the third day of the competition. The other scorers were Kanika Siwach, who netted three goals (19th, 40th, 48th) along with Bhateri (27th, 28th, 50th) and Sejal (17th, 53rd, 53rd) each. Sakshi Rana (23rd, 58th) and Saavi (15th, 58th) found the net twice while Manisha (12th) scored once.

In Pool B, Jharkhand marched to a 10-0 win against Maharashtra. Fulmani Bhengra (2nd,13th, 38th), Nirali Kujur (24th) Edlin Bage (28th), Purnima Barwa (23rd, 42nd) Binima Dhan (38th), Sweety Dungdung (25th), and Anupriya Soreng (59th) were on target for the hosts.

In Pool F, Punjab defeated Madhya Pradesh 6-1, with Gurjeet Kaur (23rd, 46th, 51th) completing a hat-trick and captain Sukhveer Kaur (1st, 9th) scoring twice. Jaisikdeep Kaur (47th) scored one goal. Kritika Singh (9th) earned a consolation goal for Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool D, Chandigarh made a late comeback against Bihar to earn a 2-2 draw. Chamma Kumari (15th) and Shanti Kumari (35th) had given Bihar a 2-0 lead going into the fourth quarter. Chandigarh snatched a point with the draw earned through goals from Vedangi Vyas (50th) and Amrit Kaur (58th).

